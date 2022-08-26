Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

