Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in HP were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

Insider Activity

HP Price Performance

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $34.47 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.