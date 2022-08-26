Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in HP were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.
Insider Activity
HP Price Performance
Shares of HPQ opened at $34.47 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.
HP Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.
About HP
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HP (HPQ)
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.