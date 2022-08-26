Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $355,000 Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 419,593 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 84.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% in the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 14,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $89.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $88.64. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

