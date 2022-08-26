Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $213.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

