Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASRT. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BWS Financial started coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

