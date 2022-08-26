Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASRT. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BWS Financial started coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Assertio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.