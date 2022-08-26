Asset Management Resources LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Management Resources LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,040,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.00. 375,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,448,083. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.17 and a 200 day moving average of $382.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

