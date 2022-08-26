Asset Management Resources LLC Invests $315,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,514,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after buying an additional 4,269,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,731,880. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average is $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,518 shares of company stock worth $17,427,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

