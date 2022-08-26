Asset Management Resources LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after buying an additional 62,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,836. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

