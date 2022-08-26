Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stephens to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.