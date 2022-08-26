Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 800 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. 2,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $888.14 million, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.16. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

