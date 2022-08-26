AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 6.7%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. 47,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,047,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 4.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 43.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

