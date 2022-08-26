AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.18

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $13.33. AstroNova shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 3,973 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $94.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 50.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in AstroNova by 7.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.