Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 311,733 Shares of Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 311,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $140,279.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,961,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,779.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Astrotech Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of ASTC stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Astrotech Co. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
