Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 311,733 Shares of Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 311,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $140,279.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,961,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,779.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Astrotech Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ASTC stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Astrotech Co. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 276,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Featured Stories

