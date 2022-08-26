ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATI Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $33.09 on Friday. ATI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.