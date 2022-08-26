Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Shares Down 0.8%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35.80 ($0.43). Approximately 1,308,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,368,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.10 ($0.44).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £205.91 million and a P/E ratio of -18.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.25.

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

