Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.00 million.

Atlassian Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $9.28 on Friday, reaching $257.05. 1,719,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,705. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.46 and a 200-day moving average of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $327.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,953,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

