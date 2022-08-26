Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Atossa Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.65. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.31.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
