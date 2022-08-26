Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.65. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

