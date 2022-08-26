Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the July 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 267.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

AMIVF remained flat at $9.34 during midday trading on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.