Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the July 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 267.0 days.
Separately, TD Securities raised Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
AMIVF remained flat at $9.34 during midday trading on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
