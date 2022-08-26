aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.40.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,498.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.