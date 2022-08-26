Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-1.290 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.52-6.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.57.

ADSK stock traded down $10.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.48. 68,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,761. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Autodesk by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

