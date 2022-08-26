AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Downgraded by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.39 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $1.25.
AUTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
AutoWeb stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.
AutoWeb
AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.
