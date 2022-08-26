Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Up 178.0% in August

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the July 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 682,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

AVAN stock remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Avanti Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

