Avaware Price Up 38.9% Over Last 7 Days (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Avaware has a market cap of $48,122.32 and approximately $11,338.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avaware has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar. One Avaware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,229.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.90 or 0.07682359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00168491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00261849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.00715680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00592367 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Avaware Profile

Avaware (AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

