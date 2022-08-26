Avon Protection (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Shares Down 17.7%

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Rating) was down 17.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 10.80 and last traded at 10.80. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.11.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

