Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 255.9% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Awakn Life Sciences from C$8.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Awakn Life Sciences alerts:

Awakn Life Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

AWKNF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 22,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,950. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

About Awakn Life Sciences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.