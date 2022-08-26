Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.82

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.82 and last traded at $81.78, with a volume of 4437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

