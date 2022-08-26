Azul (NYSE:AZUL) PT Raised to $11.10

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.90 to $11.10 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AZUL. Barclays lowered Azul from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.48.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Azul has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Azul by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after buying an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Azul by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 967,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 694,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Azul by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $6,225,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth $5,610,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

