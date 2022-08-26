Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,000 shares, a growth of 276.2% from the July 31st total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 448.1 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BMDPF remained flat at $0.44 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

