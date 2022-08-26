Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,000 shares, a growth of 276.2% from the July 31st total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 448.1 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BMDPF remained flat at $0.44 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.28.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
