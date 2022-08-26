Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 83,241 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 689,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,241 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.05% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $25,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

LEMB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. 9,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

