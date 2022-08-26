Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 88,556 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $49,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.84. 1,535,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,731,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,518 shares of company stock worth $17,427,413 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

