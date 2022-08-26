Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.09% of Biogen worth $28,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $347.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

