Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 852,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,231,000 after purchasing an additional 120,249 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 278,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 281,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,961. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.