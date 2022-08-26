Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $33.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 735,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,497 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,788,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,552,396. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

