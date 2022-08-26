Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $44.19 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 889,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,217 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,492,716. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

