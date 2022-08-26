Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $60.23 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 151.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,479 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $60,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 113.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 158,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 84,524 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.83. 434,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,505,395. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

