Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,338 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after buying an additional 1,504,842 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,438,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 905,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 463,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,343,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

