Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 19,535 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $7.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.74. 258,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,868. The company has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 322.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average of $185.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.50.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.