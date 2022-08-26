Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) PT Lowered to $18.00

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BSAC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.40.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
