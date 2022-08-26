Bank of America Downgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Neutral

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TX. StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

TX opened at $34.08 on Friday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Ternium by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ternium by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

