Barclays Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Barclays set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €54.95 ($56.07) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($33.98) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €25.16 ($25.67) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($81.63). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.80.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

