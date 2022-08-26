Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.03 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $541.52 million and $39.03 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,344,316 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

