BASIC Price Tops $0.0019 (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $257,156.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

