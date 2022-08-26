BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance
Shares of LON:BVC opened at GBX 28.35 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.08. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 27.10 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.40 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of £124.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.
About BATM Advanced Communications
Read More
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.