BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:BVC opened at GBX 28.35 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.08. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 27.10 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.40 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of £124.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

