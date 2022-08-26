BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Down 94.9% in August

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the July 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

BAWAG Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BWAGF traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 828. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWAGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BAWAG Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

