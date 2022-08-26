Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Baxter International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

