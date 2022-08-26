Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the July 31st total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,616,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 489,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,708. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

