Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.21-$8.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.29 billion-$54.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.85 billion.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 471,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,576. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

