BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$65.14 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of C$61.42 and a 52 week high of C$74.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.09. The firm has a market cap of C$59.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.33%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

