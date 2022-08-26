Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24. 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Belite Bio Stock Up 7.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

