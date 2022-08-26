Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24. 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
