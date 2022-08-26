BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Position Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,678 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.46% of BellRing Brands worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

